The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

Ishinomaki’s Story

In 2011, the Japanese port city of Ishinomaki was devastated by the tsunami. The World returns, 10 years later, to hear the stories of the survivors.see more
Forum

Miko Marks on Her New Album ‘Our Country’ and Being a Black Woman in Country Music

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
Miko Marks, singer and songwriter

In the early aughts, when singer-songwriter Miko Marks was looking to launch her music career in Nashville, the mecca of country music, she was told by one of the major labels that she was too “innovative” and that she wouldn’t sell records as a Black woman artist. Today, following last year’s protests for racial justice, and after one of country’s biggest stars was captured on camera using a racial slur, the country music industry is having a reckoning. We’ll talk to the Bay Area-based Marks about how she’s forged her art and identity as a Black woman in the white- and male-dominated country music industry. We’ll also talk about and hear some songs from her new album “Our Country.”

