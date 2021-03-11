KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

How the Federal Government's $1.9 Trillion Relief Package Will Impact California

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer stand behind a podium holding the covid relief bill, surrounded by members of congress
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Surrounded by Democratic House and Senate Committee Chairs, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) pose for photos after signing the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill (Drew Angerer via Getty Images)

The House of Representatives passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-relief bill Wednesday and now billions of dollars are set to flow to California in direct payments to individuals, and for things like housing aid and child care assistance. President Biden will sign the bill, called the American Rescue Plan Act, into law on Friday. The plan’s much awaited $1,400 stimulus checks, for a segment of the population, could start hitting bank accounts within one to two weeks. The package also extends the existing $300 weekly unemployment benefit until September. We’ll talk about how the plan will impact Californians and how it might boost the state’s own $7.6 billion stimulus package that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law last month.

Guests:

Tal Kopan, Washington D.C. correspondent, San Francisco Chronicle

Patrick McGreevy, staff writer, Los Angeles Times

Emily Stewart, business and politics reporter, Vox

Sponsored