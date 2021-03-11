The House of Representatives passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-relief bill Wednesday and now billions of dollars are set to flow to California in direct payments to individuals, and for things like housing aid and child care assistance. President Biden will sign the bill, called the American Rescue Plan Act, into law on Friday. The plan’s much awaited $1,400 stimulus checks, for a segment of the population, could start hitting bank accounts within one to two weeks. The package also extends the existing $300 weekly unemployment benefit until September. We’ll talk about how the plan will impact Californians and how it might boost the state’s own $7.6 billion stimulus package that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law last month.
How the Federal Government's $1.9 Trillion Relief Package Will Impact California
at 10:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Surrounded by Democratic House and Senate Committee Chairs, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) pose for photos after signing the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill (Drew Angerer via Getty Images)
Guests:
Tal Kopan, Washington D.C. correspondent, San Francisco Chronicle
Patrick McGreevy, staff writer, Los Angeles Times
Emily Stewart, business and politics reporter, Vox
