Forum
Facing a Recall, Gov Newsom Delivers State of the State 2021

Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his third State of the State address Tuesday night, not from Sacramento, but from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. This comes as Newsom has been on the road, touring vaccination sites, businesses and public schools, in what feels very much like a campaign. The governor is facing pressure from people who want coronavirus vaccinations, from parents who want their kids back in school and from businesses that want to reopen. And there’s a recall effort led by disgruntled Republicans in this very blue state. We discuss the state of the state speech.see more
Forum

Living La Vida Spanglish

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Colombian American singer Kali Uchis is known for singing songs in both Spanish and English. (Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

English and Spanish are the most commonly spoken languages in the U.S., and some people see Spanglish -- a hybrid of the two -- as the future. Latinx youth are embracing Spanglish in ways previous generations were told was unacceptable, freely using un poquito de eso and a little bit of that in conversation. We talk about the origins of Spanglish, how people are using it today and why it’s growing.

Guests:

Fernando Hurtado, producer/editor with the NBC Owned TV Stations and NBCLX, a new millennial/Gen Z news network.

Lalo Alcaraz, creator of the syndicated daily comic strip La Cucaracha, author, entertainment consultant, co-host of the “Pocho Hour of Power” on KPFK and founder of the satirical website Pocho.com

Joanna Hausmann, Venezuelan-American comedian, writer, actress, and co-host of the "Hyphenated" podcast

