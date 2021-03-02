Biden's Overhaul of U.S.-Mexico Border Policy Faces Early Challenges

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday that the Biden Administration will seek to reunite hundreds of migrant children with their families -- either in the United States or in their country of origin -- who were separated under Trump-era zero tolerance policies. The pledge comes as officials undertake a massive overhaul of the nation’s border policies, including the elimination of Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols, which required asylum seekers to remain in Mexico while their claims were processed. We’ll talk about what the policy shifts mean and how immigration officials plan to handle what Mayorkas calls a “stressful challenge” at the border.