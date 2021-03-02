Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday that the Biden Administration will seek to reunite hundreds of migrant children with their families -- either in the United States or in their country of origin -- who were separated under Trump-era zero tolerance policies. The pledge comes as officials undertake a massive overhaul of the nation’s border policies, including the elimination of Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols, which required asylum seekers to remain in Mexico while their claims were processed. We’ll talk about what the policy shifts mean and how immigration officials plan to handle what Mayorkas calls a “stressful challenge” at the border.
Biden's Overhaul of U.S.-Mexico Border Policy Faces Early Challenges
at 10:00 AM
MATAMOROS, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: A man looks upon the Rio Grande while waiting to show his immigration documents to U.S. immigration officers at the U.S.-Mexico border crossing on February 23, 2021 in Matamoros, Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Guests:
Miriam Jordan, national immigration correspondent, The New York Times
Sandra Sanchez, South Texas correspondent, BorderReport
Tom K. Wong, associate professor of political science and founding director of the U.S. Immigration Policy Center, UC San Diego
