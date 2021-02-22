KQED is a proud member of
Forum

How California’s College Campuses Are Handling Sexual Violence

Rachael Myrow
at 10:00 AM
A student walks toward Royce Hall on the campus of University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) in Los Angeles, California. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Over six years after a state audit found that college campuses in California lacked transparency in how they handled cases of sexual assault, big gaps in services and support persist. The audit largely targeted San Diego State University, UCLA, UC Berkeley and Chico State University and recommended yearly training of university employees. We'll talk about what campuses are doing better and where they are still falling short when it comes to addressing sexual violence. We'll also hear how COVID-19 is impacting students who may experience sexual violence and their ability to seek support.

Guests:

Adolfo Guzman-Lopez, higher education reporter, KPCC and LAist

