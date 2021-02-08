KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save Article
The California Report Magazine
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

Cauleen Smith’s Black Utopia

We’ve brought you so many stories about struggling with the loss of hope that comes from how divided our country feels right now, and how much work there’s left to do to really reckon with America’s racist history. But today we’re having a conversation with someone who creates art from a deep sense of hope, and whose work also focuses on Black joy. Cauleen Smith is an artist and filmmaker who – despite how broken the world may seem – still believes we all have the means to create utopia in our everyday lives. Her immersive installations are currently on display at SFMOMA and LACMA. That includes a film called “Sojourner” which examines a kind of utopia for Black women, with a soundtrack featuring the music of Alice Coltrane. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
The California Report Magazine
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

Cauleen Smith’s Black Utopia

We’ve brought you so many stories about struggling with the loss of hope that comes from how divided our country feels right now, and how much work there’s left to do to really reckon with America’s racist history. But today we’re having a conversation with someone who creates art from a deep sense of hope, and whose work also focuses on Black joy. Cauleen Smith is an artist and filmmaker who – despite how broken the world may seem – still believes we all have the means to create utopia in our everyday lives. Her immersive installations are currently on display at SFMOMA and LACMA. That includes a film called “Sojourner” which examines a kind of utopia for Black women, with a soundtrack featuring the music of Alice Coltrane. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

How Remote Work Is Reshaping Communities and Workers' Lives in the Pandemic

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (iStock)

A year into the coronavirus pandemic, the once novel idea of working from home has begun to feel permanent -- at least for some workers. Some experts predict the old 9-to-5 paradigm is over as workers and employers devise more flexible arrangements. While there are many perks, more remote work can mean less social interaction and collapsed boundaries between  work and home life. It can also threaten the vitality of urban centers.  We talk about how working from home has already begun to reshape communities, family dynamics and how employees relate to their jobs and each other. 

Guests:

Allison Arieff, senior editor, City Monitor, an urban policy news site

Courtney McCluney, assistant professor of organizational behavior, Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations

Nicholas A Bloom, professor of economics, Stanford University, senior fellow, Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research

Sponsored