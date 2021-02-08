A year into the coronavirus pandemic, the once novel idea of working from home has begun to feel permanent -- at least for some workers. Some experts predict the old 9-to-5 paradigm is over as workers and employers devise more flexible arrangements. While there are many perks, more remote work can mean less social interaction and collapsed boundaries between work and home life. It can also threaten the vitality of urban centers. We talk about how working from home has already begun to reshape communities, family dynamics and how employees relate to their jobs and each other.
How Remote Work Is Reshaping Communities and Workers' Lives in the Pandemic
Guests:
Allison Arieff, senior editor, City Monitor, an urban policy news site
Courtney McCluney, assistant professor of organizational behavior, Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations
Nicholas A Bloom, professor of economics, Stanford University, senior fellow, Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research
