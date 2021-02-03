KQED is a proud member of
Rhodessa Jones on Decades of Art and Activism
Rhodessa Jones on Decades of Art and Activism

Michael Krasny
at 9:40 AM
 (Courtesy culturalodyssey.org)

Performer and teacher Rhodessa Jones has said that she’s not interested in art for art’s sake. “It has to be about social change,” she said, “It has to be able to save lives.” Now in her 70’s Jones has been bringing a passion for social justice to her work for decades.  She created the Medea Project: Theater for Incarcerated Women more than 30 years ago and has continued to work in prisons and on reentry projects and, recently, she performed in a play that took on climate change.  We talk to Jones about her ever evolving artistic career and activism.

Guests:

Rhodessa Jones, Actress, Singer, Writer and Co-Artistic Director Cultural Odyssey, Founder and Director of The Medea Project: Theater for Incarcerated Women

