KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Pressure Mounts on Gov. Newsom as Recall Effort Gains Steam
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Pressure Mounts on Gov. Newsom as Recall Effort Gains Steam

Mina Kim
at 10:30 AM
California Governor Gavin Newsom addresses a press conference held at the launch of mass Covid-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium on January 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (IRFAN KHAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Republican-led effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom is gaining traction as some members of Newsom's base are starting to question his leadership. Newsom was the first governor to issue a statewide stay-at-home order at the start of the pandemic, but the progress from that head start was lost following the state's summer reopening, which many say happened too fast. Now as California's vaccine distribution lags -- 5.8% of Californians have received the first dose of a vaccine compared to 6.8% nationally -- the spotlight on Newsom is intensifying. We'll discuss the latest developments in the effort to recall Gov. Newsom.

Guests:

Angela Hart, correspondent covering California health politics and policy, California Healthline

Scott Shafer, senior editor, California Politics and Government desk, KQED; co-host, KQED's "Political Breakdown" show

Sponsored