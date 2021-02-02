The Republican-led effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom is gaining traction as some members of Newsom's base are starting to question his leadership. Newsom was the first governor to issue a statewide stay-at-home order at the start of the pandemic, but the progress from that head start was lost following the state's summer reopening, which many say happened too fast. Now as California's vaccine distribution lags -- 5.8% of Californians have received the first dose of a vaccine compared to 6.8% nationally -- the spotlight on Newsom is intensifying. We'll discuss the latest developments in the effort to recall Gov. Newsom.
Pressure Mounts on Gov. Newsom as Recall Effort Gains Steam
at 10:30 AM
California Governor Gavin Newsom addresses a press conference held at the launch of mass Covid-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium on January 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (IRFAN KHAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Angela Hart, correspondent covering California health politics and policy, California Healthline
Scott Shafer, senior editor, California Politics and Government desk, KQED; co-host, KQED's "Political Breakdown" show
