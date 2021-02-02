KQED is a proud member of
Laughing All the Way to the Boardroom 
Warning Sign?

Warning Sign?
Warning Sign?

Warning Sign?
Forum

Laughing All the Way to the Boardroom 

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM

Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas teach a popular class at Stanford Business School entitled, “Humor: Serious Business”. Their mission, they say, is to make sure that the next generation of leaders don’t launch into the world “without a healthy dose of humanity, humility and intellectual perspective that only humor can bring.” They argue we need more human connection in the workplace, not just “professionalism”, especially in a time when in-person meetings have been  replaced by Zoom. Aaker and Bagdonas join us to talk about how to bring more laughs to work and life, and their new book, Humor, Seriously: Why Humor is a Secret Weapon in Business and Life (And How Anyone Can Harness It. Even You.)

Guests:

Dr. Jennifer Aaker , behavioral psychologist and professor of Marketing, Stanford University, co-author, "Humor, Seriously: Why Humor is a Secret Weapon in Business and Life (And How Anyone Can Harness It. Even You.)"

Naomi Bagdonas, Lecturer, Stanford, co-author, "Humor, Seriously: Why Humor is a Secret Weapon in Business and Life (And How Anyone Can Harness It. Even You.)"

