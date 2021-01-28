Processing the Grief and Trauma of Losing a Loved One to COVID-19

On Wednesday, a Californian died from COVID-19 every two minutes. The level of loss is taking a toll on families and larger communities collectively grieving the more than 38,000 deaths -- many of which were preventable. The numbers don’t tell the whole story, however, of families waiting weeks to bury or cremate loved ones. Or households in which multiple family members died from COVID-19. Or communities afraid of losing their culture when elders pass away. We talk about how some are coping with the grief and trauma of losing loved ones to the coronavirus pandemic.