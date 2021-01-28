On Wednesday, a Californian died from COVID-19 every two minutes. The level of loss is taking a toll on families and larger communities collectively grieving the more than 38,000 deaths -- many of which were preventable. The numbers don’t tell the whole story, however, of families waiting weeks to bury or cremate loved ones. Or households in which multiple family members died from COVID-19. Or communities afraid of losing their culture when elders pass away. We talk about how some are coping with the grief and trauma of losing loved ones to the coronavirus pandemic.
Processing the Grief and Trauma of Losing a Loved One to COVID-19
at 10:00 AM
Gilberto Arias, 15, (R) and Javier Dominguez, 13, place flowers on the casket of Gilberto Arreguin Camacho, 58, who died due to Covid-19, during his burial service at a cemetery on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, 2020 in Whittier, Calif. ( PATRICK T. FALLON / Contributor via Getty Images)
Guests:
Sam Levin, Los Angeles correspondent for the Guardian US
Brittny Mejia, reporter, Los Angeles Times
Erika Felix, licensed psychologist and associate professor of clinical psychology in the Department of Counseling, Clinical, and School Psychology, University of California, Santa Barbara
James Ramos, California State Assemblymember District 40
