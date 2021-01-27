What Biden’s Climate Plan Could Mean for California

President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to sign a group of executive actions to fight climate change, on issues ranging from fracking to green jobs. But will they go far enough to reduce greenhouse gas emissions? California Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Jared Blumenfeld and Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot join us to share their reaction to Biden’s plan. They’ll also discuss how California--as it struggles with wildfire, drought and other challenges-- can serve as a model for national action on climate change. And we’ll hear what California itself is doing to meet clean energy targets.