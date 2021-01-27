KQED is a proud member of
What Biden’s Climate Plan Could Mean for California
All Things Considered
All Things Considered

Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.
Forum

What Biden’s Climate Plan Could Mean for California

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Joe Biden looks towards appointee for National Climate Advisor, Gina McCarthy, as he announces his climate and energy team will advance an ambitious agenda to address issues of climate change (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to sign a group of executive actions to fight climate change, on issues ranging from fracking to green jobs. But will they go far enough to reduce greenhouse gas emissions? California Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Jared Blumenfeld and Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot join us to share their reaction to Biden’s plan.  They’ll also discuss how California--as it struggles with wildfire, drought and other challenges-- can serve as a model for national action on climate change.  And we’ll hear what California itself is doing to meet clean energy targets.

Guests:

Jared Blumenfeld , secretary for Environmental Protection, State of California

Wade Crowfoot, secretary for the California Natural Resources Agency

