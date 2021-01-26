Bay Area Parents, Students Eager to Know When Schools Will Reopen

With Governor Newsom easing lockdown orders Monday, many parents and students are hoping that school reopenings may soon follow. Last month, Newsom offered $2 billion in grants to schools that begin to open to in- person instruction by mid-February, but some school districts say the plan doesn’t give them the support and guidance they need to safely open. And teacher’s unions say they want to see lower COVID rates before going back to the classroom. Meanwhile, many private schools and public schools in wealthy districts have been operating in person for months, continuing to widen disparities exacerbated by the pandemic. Forum talks about how and when Bay Area public schools could reopen.