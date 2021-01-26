2020 Tied for Hottest Year on Record, According to NASA

According to climate reports released this month, the hottest years on record all occurred in the last seven years with 2020 becoming another record-making year for global temperatures. From historic wildfires in California, Australia and the Amazonian rainforest to a record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season last year, the impacts of this warming are being felt across the globe. Slowing temperature rise in coming years will require radical action, according to the United Nations, with one goal calling for decreasing fossil fuel production by six percent per year through 2030. Climate scientist Zeke Hausfather says an upside is that energy producers have succeeded in making clean alternatives cheaper, which could boost more ambitious climate policy to mitigate the ongoing climate crisis. We'll talk with Hausfather about the latest climate news and its impact on Californians.