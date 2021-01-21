Examining Biden’s Coronavirus Plan and Previewing a Post Pandemic Life

President Biden's proposed $20 billion package to halt the spread of the coronavirus includes federal oversight of vaccination via community vaccination centers and hiring 100,000 public health workers to help out. Epidemiologist and sociologist Nicholas Christakis joins us to assess the plan. We’ll also get Christakis’ thoughts on how and when we might get back to normal and his book "Apollo's Arrow: The Profound and Enduring Impact of Coronavirus on the Way We Live".