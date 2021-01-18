What Would Dr. King Think About the Siege of the Capitol?

The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice." But what would he say about this particular bend -- four years of President Trump culminating in a violent insurrection? Emory University professor Audra Gillespie, who has written about the legacy of the Civil Rights Movement in American politics, joins us to reflect on how Dr. King might respond to the current political moment and the pandemic, which have exposed glaring inequities in our society.