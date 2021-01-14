Rancor and division were on full display Wednesday as the U.S. House of Representatives debated and then voted to impeach President Trump for inciting his supporters to storm the nation’s Capitol last week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has excluded the possibility of an impeachment trial before the inauguration. We get the latest on the historic impeachment and what happens next.
President Trump is Impeached a Second Time
at 9:00 AM
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi puts down the gravel as she presides the US House of Representatives vote on the impeachment of US President Donald Trump at the US Capitol, January 13, 2021, in Washington, DC. - The Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives on January 13 opened debate on a historic second impeachment of President Donald Trump over his supporters' attack of the Capitol that left five dead. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Chris Megerian , White House reporter, Los Angeles Times
Jessica Taylor, Senate/Governors Editor, The Cook Political Report
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's Political Breakdown show
