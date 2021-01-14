KQED is a proud member of
President Trump is Impeached a Second Time
Forum

President Trump is Impeached a Second Time

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Nancy Pelosi bangs gavel
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi puts down the gravel as she presides the US House of Representatives vote on the impeachment of US President Donald Trump at the US Capitol, January 13, 2021, in Washington, DC. - The Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives on January 13 opened debate on a historic second impeachment of President Donald Trump over his supporters' attack of the Capitol that left five dead.  (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Rancor and division were on full display Wednesday as the U.S. House of Representatives debated and then voted to impeach President Trump for inciting his supporters to storm the nation’s Capitol last week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has excluded the possibility of an impeachment trial before the inauguration. We get the latest on the historic impeachment and what happens next.

Guests:

Chris Megerian , White House reporter, Los Angeles Times

Jessica Taylor, Senate/Governors Editor, The Cook Political Report

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's Political Breakdown show

