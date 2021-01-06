Latest on Senate Runoff Elections in Georgia

All eyes are on two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia, the outcomes of which will determine which political party gains control of the Senate. Pastor and democrat Raphael Warnock is projected to have won over Republican Kelly Loeffler. The race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue is still too close to call. Meanwhile, in a joint session of Congress overseen by vice president Mike Pence, US lawmakers gather this morning to confirm Joe Biden's victory. We get the latest.