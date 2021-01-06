All eyes are on two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia, the outcomes of which will determine which political party gains control of the Senate. Pastor and democrat Raphael Warnock is projected to have won over Republican Kelly Loeffler. The race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue is still too close to call. Meanwhile, in a joint session of Congress overseen by vice president Mike Pence, US lawmakers gather this morning to confirm Joe Biden's victory. We get the latest.
Latest on Senate Runoff Elections in Georgia
Fulton County election workers examine ballots while vote counting, at State Farm Arena on November 5, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. (TAMI CHAPPELL/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Representative Barbara Lee,
Dave Weigel, covers national politics for The Washington Post
Richard Hasen , chancellor's professor of law and political science, UC Irvine School of Law, author, "Election Meltdown: Dirty Tricks, Distrust, and the Threat to American Democracy"
