Latest on Senate Runoff Elections in Georgia
Grieving Through a Song

Country singer Brandy Clark's contribution to the Morning Edition Song Project was inspired by a writing session with friends who lost loved ones during the pandemic. Grieving through a song. Plus, the latest on Georgia's runoff results.see more
Forum

Latest on Senate Runoff Elections in Georgia

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Fulton County election workers examine ballots while vote counting, at State Farm Arena on November 5, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. (TAMI CHAPPELL/AFP via Getty Images)

All eyes are on two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia, the outcomes of which will determine which political party gains control of the Senate. Pastor and democrat Raphael Warnock is projected to have won over  Republican Kelly Loeffler.  The race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue is still too close to call.  Meanwhile, in a joint session of Congress overseen by vice president Mike Pence, US lawmakers gather this morning to confirm Joe Biden's victory.  We get the latest.

Guests:

Representative Barbara Lee,

Dave Weigel, covers national politics for The Washington Post

Richard Hasen , chancellor's professor of law and political science, UC Irvine School of Law, author, "Election Meltdown: Dirty Tricks, Distrust, and the Threat to American Democracy"

