All Things Considered

Forum

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin's First Year in Office Ends in Controversy

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin filed manslaughter charges on Monday against Troy McAlister, a parolee accused of killing two pedestrians on New Years Eve while driving drunk. The case sparked intense criticism of Boudin, including a recall effort, for failing to charge McAlister with a new crime despite repeated arrests in recent months. The controversy caps the progressive district attorney’s first year in office.  We’ll talk with Boudin about the case and what his office achieved last year, including ending cash bail, filing the first ever homicide charges in San Francisco  against a police officer and reducing the city’s jail population by 40% to prevent a COVID 19 outbreak.

Guests:

Chesa Boudin, San Francisco District Attorney

