KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Caregivers Shoulder Increased Burdens During Pandemic
All Things Considered
5:00 pm – 6:00 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
5:00 pm – 6:00 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Caregivers Shoulder Increased Burdens During Pandemic

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Getty Images)

About one fifth of adults in the U.S are taking care of a family member or friend who needs help.  The unpaid work of caring for loved ones who are aging, sick or disabled is often rewarding but it can also be exhausting, stressful and it can take a toll on the caregiver’s mental health.  These strains have only increased during the pandemic when many services, like adult daycares, that used to provide a respite for caregivers, are closed.  We’ll talk about caregiving during the pandemic, and how to get support.

Guests:

Jessica Zitter, physician trained in palliative and critical care medicine, Highland Hospital, Oakland. Director of the documentary short, "Caregiver: A Love Story."

Christina Irving, Client Services Director, Family Caregiver Alliance

Donna Benton, Research Associate Professor of Gerontology and director of the Family Caregiver Support Center, USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology

Sponsored