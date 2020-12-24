KQED is a proud member of
Report: Pandemic Pushes Millions of Californians to the Brink of Financial Disaster
Forum

Report: Pandemic Pushes Millions of Californians to the Brink of Financial Disaster

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM

The coronavirus-induced recession has exacerbated income inequality in California and will only worsen unless political leaders take action, according to a new report from the Public Policy Institute of California. The pandemic is essentially pushing millions of Californians who were already living in poverty or paycheck to paycheck to the brink of financial disaster. We talk with PPIC's Sarah Bohn about the report and the economic consequences of the pandemic. [originally aired Dec. 9, 2020]

Guests:

Sarah Bohn , Vice President of Research and Senior Fellow, Public Policy Institute of California

