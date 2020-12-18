KQED is a proud member of
National Political Round-Up: Stimulus Talks and Historic Cabinet Picks
Forum

National Political Round-Up: Stimulus Talks and Historic Cabinet Picks

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
The sun rises near The United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Congressional leaders and the White House on Thursday appeared to inch closer to finalizing a $900 billion coronavirus relief package, but several sticking points remain. Among them: Republicans want to restrict the power of the Federal Reserve to bail out businesses while Democrats are demanding more help for states. We’ll hear the latest on the negotiations. We’ll also get an update on President-elect Joe Biden’s latest cabinet appointments including his historic pick of Native American Rep. Deb Haaland as Interior Secretary.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's Political Breakdown

Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor, Politico

