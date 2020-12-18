KQED is a proud member of
California's Filipino American Nurses Bear Disproportionate COVID-19 Risks
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Science Writer Ed Yong on the Pandemic, Health Inequities

Fresh Air talks with Ed Yong, a science writer for the Atlantic who has been covering the pandemic since it started. He’s written about our evolving understanding of how the virus is spread, and what precautions we need to take; vaccines and medications and the research that made them possible, what we’re learning about long haulers, who have symptoms that last for months; shortcomings in our public health system; and the racial and gender inequalities that have been widened by the virus. His new article is “How Science Beat the Virus.”see more
Forum

California's Filipino American Nurses Bear Disproportionate COVID-19 Risks

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
COVENTRY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 8: Filipina nurse May Parsons prepares Margaret Keenan, 90, to be the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine. (Jacob King - Pool / Getty Images)

Filipino Americans make up about four percent of the nation's nursing workforce but account for more than 30 percent of its COVID-related deaths, according to data compiled by National Nurses United. In California, as in other states, Filipino American nurses are more likely to work in ICUs and bedside settings, which in part explains the staggering disparity. But other factors are at work too, including a legacy of discrimination against migrant nurses. We'll talk about the outsized toll the pandemic is taking on the state's Filipino American nurses and what we can do to address it.

Guests:

Zenei Cortez, registered nurse, Kaiser Permanente South San Francisco Medical Center; co-president, National Nurses United

Catherine Ceniza Choy, professor in the department of ethnic studies, UC Berkeley; author of "Empire of Care: Nursing and Migration in Filipino American History"

