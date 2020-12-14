KQED is a proud member of
Sen. Dianne Feinstein Reportedly Experiencing Cognitive Decline
The California Report Magazine
4:30 pm – 5:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

Home Baked: How Pot Brownies Brought Some Relief During the AIDS Epidemic

We travel back to a time when the world was facing another public health crisis. Lisa Morehouse brings us the story of a woman who became an unexpected source of comfort to people suffering from AIDS in the early 1980s. Her baking business, Sticky Fingers Brownies, provided gooey marijuana-filled brownies to people dying from the disease in San Francisco. Pot brownies weren’t going to save anyone’s life over the long term, but Meridy Volz says they brought some relief, and there wasn’t a lot of relief in those days. We hear the Sticky Fingers story, and look back at a time when the federal government was slow to act on the AIDS crisis.see more
Forum

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Reportedly Experiencing Cognitive Decline

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) attend the fourth day of the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on October 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

Trailblazing California Sen. Dianne Feinstein is said to be suffering from significant memory lapses that impede her ability to do her job, according to an article published in the New Yorker this week. Jane Mayer, who interviewed a number of staffers on the condition of anonymity, reported that Feinstein is prone to forgetting whether she’s been briefed on a topic and even what she’s just said. Feinstein told CNN on Friday that she feels capable of carrying out her duties but did not commit to serving out her full term, which expires in 2025. We’ll talk about what Mayer’s story brought to light and what may be next for the senator.

Guests:

John Bresnahan, congressional bureau chief, Politico

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's "Political Breakdown" show

Jessica Levinson, professor of law, Loyola Law School; host, "Passing Judgment" podcast

