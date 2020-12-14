Trailblazing California Sen. Dianne Feinstein is said to be suffering from significant memory lapses that impede her ability to do her job, according to an article published in the New Yorker this week. Jane Mayer, who interviewed a number of staffers on the condition of anonymity, reported that Feinstein is prone to forgetting whether she’s been briefed on a topic and even what she’s just said. Feinstein told CNN on Friday that she feels capable of carrying out her duties but did not commit to serving out her full term, which expires in 2025. We’ll talk about what Mayer’s story brought to light and what may be next for the senator.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein Reportedly Experiencing Cognitive Decline
at 10:00 AM
Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) attend the fourth day of the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on October 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)
Guests:
John Bresnahan, congressional bureau chief, Politico
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's "Political Breakdown" show
Jessica Levinson, professor of law, Loyola Law School; host, "Passing Judgment" podcast
