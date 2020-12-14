Sen. Dianne Feinstein Reportedly Experiencing Cognitive Decline

Trailblazing California Sen. Dianne Feinstein is said to be suffering from significant memory lapses that impede her ability to do her job, according to an article published in the New Yorker this week. Jane Mayer, who interviewed a number of staffers on the condition of anonymity, reported that Feinstein is prone to forgetting whether she’s been briefed on a topic and even what she’s just said. Feinstein told CNN on Friday that she feels capable of carrying out her duties but did not commit to serving out her full term, which expires in 2025. We’ll talk about what Mayer’s story brought to light and what may be next for the senator.