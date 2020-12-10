Academy Award Winner Aaron Sorkin on His Career and "Chicago 7"

The West Wing. The Social Network. A Few Good Men. Those are just a few of the iconic series and films created and/or written by Academy Award-winning screenwriter, director, producer and playwright Aaron Sorkin. His latest film is The Trial of the Chicago 7 which is now available on Netflix. And he is being honored this week by SFFILM, presenter of the San Francisco International Film Festival, with its Kanbar Award, which acknowledges "the critical importance that storytelling plays in the creation of outstanding films." We talk to Sorkin about his career. But first, we check in with SFFILM executive director Anne Lai about its annual awards, and the state of cinema.