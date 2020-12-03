KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Allegations of Corruption and Bad Decisions Rock SF City Hall
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

‘I’d Rather Lead a Band’

Musicians Loudon Wainwright and Vince Giordano talk about their new album “I’d Rather Lead a Band.” The 14-song collection is a new take on classic songs from the 1920s and ‘30s. The title track is a song from the Fred Astaire-Ginger Rodgers movie “Follow the Fleet.” The album also features songs by Rodgers and Hart, Fats Waller, Harold Arlen, Frank Loesser and others. Vince Giordano is the leader of the 11-piece band The Nighthawks. He plays tuba, bass and bass saxophone. Loudon Wainwright is best known for writing and performing his own songs. Wainwright and Giordano previously worked together on the HBO series “Boardwalk Empire” and Martin Scorsese’s film “The Aviator.”see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

‘I’d Rather Lead a Band’

Musicians Loudon Wainwright and Vince Giordano talk about their new album “I’d Rather Lead a Band.” The 14-song collection is a new take on classic songs from the 1920s and ‘30s. The title track is a song from the Fred Astaire-Ginger Rodgers movie “Follow the Fleet.” The album also features songs by Rodgers and Hart, Fats Waller, Harold Arlen, Frank Loesser and others. Vince Giordano is the leader of the 11-piece band The Nighthawks. He plays tuba, bass and bass saxophone. Loudon Wainwright is best known for writing and performing his own songs. Wainwright and Giordano previously worked together on the HBO series “Boardwalk Empire” and Martin Scorsese’s film “The Aviator.”see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Allegations of Corruption and Bad Decisions Rock SF City Hall

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
San Francisco city hall.
San Francisco City Hall.  (jivedanson/Flickr)

San Francisco’s City Administrator took a leave of absence Wednesday after federal prosecutors charged her husband, former San Francisco Public Utilities Commission chief Harlan Kelley with accepting bribes earlier this week. Naomi Kelly is the fifth city department head to step down since federal authorities launched a wide ranging corruption investigation. We’ll discuss the scandal and the criticisms lobbed at mayor London Breed for attending a party at the French Laundry restaurant in Napa as COVID cases surge.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED, Co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show

Sponsored