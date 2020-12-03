Muni Budget Shortfall Could Lead to Massive Layoffs

As many as 22% of San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency employees could be laid off over the next year as the agency faces a massive budget shortfall of $68 million this fiscal year, and a projected $168 million deficit the following year. The agency, which operates Muni and the city's taxis and street parking has been hard hit by sharp declines in fare revenue and parking fees. We'll hear about the massive budget crisis and what it may mean for the agency's essential workers.