Muni Budget Shortfall Could Lead to Massive Layoffs
Forum

Muni Budget Shortfall Could Lead to Massive Layoffs

19 min
Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
MUNI
A Muni bus in San Francisco, California. (Deborah Svoboda/KQED)

As many as 22% of San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency employees could be laid off over the next year as the agency faces a massive budget shortfall of $68 million this fiscal year,  and a projected $168 million deficit the following year.  The agency, which operates Muni and the city's taxis and street parking has been hard hit by sharp declines in fare revenue and parking fees. We'll hear about the massive budget crisis and what it may mean for the agency's essential workers.

Guests:

Dan Brekke, editor and reporter, KQED News

Jeffrey Tumlin, director of transportation, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA)

