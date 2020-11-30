UCSF's Dr. Wachter on Bay Area Vaccine Distribution

In a recent tweet, Dr. Bob Wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, wrote that in “about 3 weeks we’re going to have real vaccine doses and real people who want their shots.” Officials will have to make difficult decisions and provide clear guidance on who should be the first to receive a coronavirus vaccine. “Folks need to be able to trust the process,” Wachter tweeted. We’ll be covering vaccine distribution in detail in the coming days and weeks. But right now, we have a few minutes with Bob Wachter to give us a preview of how UCSF -- and the Bay Area -- could handle early shipments of a vaccine.