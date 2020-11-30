KQED is a proud member of
UCSF's Dr. Wachter on Bay Area Vaccine Distribution
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

Coffee Connection

Stories from around the globe about coffee. How it's grown, how it's prepared. And how sharing a cup can be a religious experience. The World looks at how coffee connects cultures – and us.see more
Forum

UCSF's Dr. Wachter on Bay Area Vaccine Distribution

Michael Krasny
at 9:40 AM
A lab technician sorts blood samples for COVID-19 vaccination study at the Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida on August 13, 2020. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

In a recent tweet, Dr. Bob Wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, wrote  that in “about 3 weeks we’re going to have real vaccine doses and real people who want their shots.” Officials will have to make difficult decisions and provide clear guidance on who should be the first to receive a coronavirus vaccine.  “Folks need to be able to trust the process,” Wachter tweeted. We’ll be covering vaccine distribution in detail in the coming days and weeks. But right now, we have a few minutes with Bob Wachter to give us a preview of how UCSF -- and the Bay Area -- could handle early shipments of a vaccine.

Guests:

,

