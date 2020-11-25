KQED is a proud member of
Kids & Organized Outdoor Play During the Pandemic
Public Health Politics

Face masks have become a symbol of the political polarization over the coronavirus in the U.S. But evidence shows that masks help slow the spread of COVID-19. President-elect Biden says he wants a national mask mandate – but can he convince all Americans to put public health before politics?see more
Forum

Kids & Organized Outdoor Play During the Pandemic

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Kids wearing facemasks attend baseball practice at Pan Pacific Park amid the coronavirus pandemic, November 6, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

In this hour, we’re going to focus on elementary age children and organized outdoor play during the pandemic. California’s stay at home order and pandemic guidance saw schools close and effectively suspended youth sports back in March. In late July, state health officials began allowing training, conditioning and physical education under specific circumstances. More recently, some schools have returned to in-person learning, complete with PE and recess. What are we learning about how to do outdoor organized play safely, and how can we apply it to activities at home to keep kids healthy? We’ll hear from experts who have some ideas and answers for us.

Guests:

Dr. Bonnie Maldonado, pediatrician and infectious disease specialist, Stanford

Michelle Serrano, vice president of field operations, Playworks

Dr. Dan Cooper, professor of pediatrics, UC Irvine

