With coronavirus case numbers rising in California and across the country, public officials are telling families to stay home and avoid gathering for Thanksgiving. Many families are now reworking their usual game plans -- whether that means holding a virtual gathering, ordering takeout or abandoning typical Thanksgiving rules to cook something you might not normally cook. This hour, we’ll hear how you’re reimagining your holiday traditions and get expert tips on ways to have a safe, fulfilling holiday.
Tips for Remixing Thanksgiving Amid the Pandemic
at 10:00 AM
(iStock)
Guests:
Priya Parker, author, "The Art of Gathering"; host and executive producer, The New York Times podcast "Together Apart"
Francis Lam, host, The Splendid Table; editor-in-chief, Clarkson Potter
J.D. Biersdorfer, Tech Tip columnist, The New York Times
