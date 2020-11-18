The Pentagon announced Tuesday that it will continue to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Iraq, leaving 2500 in each nation by January 15. The move drew bipartisan rebukes from lawmakers and some top military commanders, who say the troop reduction is premature and could further destabilize Afghanistan in particular. The announcement comes as President Trump continues to install loyalists at the Pentagon and a week after he fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper. We'll talk about what's behind the drawdown in Iraq and Afghanistan and other foreign policy news.
Trump Administration Announces Further Troop Drawdowns in Afghanistan and Iraq
National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien announced that President Trump has ordered 2500 U.S. troops to be withdrawn from Afghanistan and Iraq by January 15.
Guests:
Richard Haass, president, Council on Foreign Relations; author of "The World: A Brief Introduction"
