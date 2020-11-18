KQED is a proud member of
Trump Administration Announces Further Troop Drawdowns in Afghanistan and Iraq

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 17: National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien speaks to reporters outside the West Wing at the White House on November 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. O'Brien announced that President Trump has ordered 2500 U.S. troops to be withdrawn from Afghanistan and Iraq by January 15.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images))

The Pentagon announced Tuesday that it will continue to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Iraq, leaving 2500 in each nation by January 15. The move drew bipartisan rebukes from lawmakers and some top military commanders, who say the troop reduction is premature and could further destabilize Afghanistan in particular. The announcement comes as President Trump continues to install loyalists at the Pentagon and a week after he fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper.  We'll talk about what's behind the drawdown in Iraq and Afghanistan and other foreign policy news.

Guests:

Richard Haass, president, Council on Foreign Relations; author of "The World: A Brief Introduction"

