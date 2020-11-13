KQED is a proud member of
How Distance Learning Is Affecting Kids
Forum

How Distance Learning Is Affecting Kids

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Chairs are stacked at a public elementary school campus in Los Angeles, California August 17, 2020 one day before the start of the new school year amid the coronavirus pandemic. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

As coronavirus cases spike across California, Bay Area school districts continue to weigh when and how to reopen. San Jose Unified School District recently announced plans to open classrooms in January; Oakland Unified has yet to set a date. But what impact is remote learning having on the education and mental health of students? We’ll discuss the effects of remote learning on K-12 students and the inequities deepening these concerns and we’ll want to hear from you: how are your children doing with distance learning?

Guests:

Heather Hough, executive director, Policy Analysis for California Education (PACE)

Lakisha Young, founder and executive director, The Oakland Reach

Naomi Bardach, pediatrician and associate professor of pediatrics and health policy, UCSF

