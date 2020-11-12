KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul on Threats to U.S. Democracy
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Families at War

As America's longest wars continue, families are serving together in Afghanistan and Iraq. All Things Considered meets a father and his two sons, and talks about their experiences at war.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Families at War

As America's longest wars continue, families are serving together in Afghanistan and Iraq. All Things Considered meets a father and his two sons, and talks about their experiences at war.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul on Threats to U.S. Democracy

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
The White House, Washington, D.C. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

President Trump’s refusal to concede the presidential race, his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, and his replacement of Pentagon officials with loyalists is drawing comparisons to actions by authoritarian leaders. We’ll talk with political scientists and former ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, about threats to American democracy and a peaceful transfer of power. And we’ll  discuss the challenges president-elect Biden is likely to face in rebuilding world alliances and addressing threats from Russia and China.

Guests:

Michael McFaul, director, the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Stanford University; former U.S ambassador, Russia

Sponsored