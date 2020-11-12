Former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul on Threats to U.S. Democracy

President Trump’s refusal to concede the presidential race, his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, and his replacement of Pentagon officials with loyalists is drawing comparisons to actions by authoritarian leaders. We’ll talk with political scientists and former ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, about threats to American democracy and a peaceful transfer of power. And we’ll discuss the challenges president-elect Biden is likely to face in rebuilding world alliances and addressing threats from Russia and China.