Forum

Biographer Evan Osnos Describes Unifying Personality in ‘Joe Biden’

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
 (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

As a 30-year-old first-time senator from Delaware, Joe Biden had high hopes that he would end up in the White House.  Over the course of his 36 years in the senate and two terms as vice president, Biden’s career was marked by his moderate political positions, personal tragedy and some controversy, including his support for a 1994 tough-on-crime bill.  We talk with New Yorker journalist Evan Osnos about his new biography of Joe Biden and hear how Biden’s life and career experiences might help him mend a divided country if he wins the presidency.

