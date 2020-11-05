How Prop. 22 Could Reshape Labor Laws and the Future of Work

California voters have approved Proposition 22, the most expensive ballot measure in state history, that will set new labor regulations for a group of delivery and ride-hailing app companies. The measure garnered national attention as a harbinger of how the tech industry could influence labor laws. After the state legislature passed a law last year requiring more workers to be classified as employees instead of contractors, tech executives said they wanted a “third way” of categorizing drivers. But, critics of the proposition say that the deep-pocketed companies effectively did an end-run around state law. We dive into the significance of Prop. 22 in California and beyond.