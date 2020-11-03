Americans are highly engaged in this year’s presidential election, and they are not alone. The campaign has riveted people across the globe. Just like at home, President Donald Trump has garnered plenty of critics abroad for his xenophobia, denial of climate change and mistreatment of immigrants, but also some ardent supporters. During the past four years, Trump made a point of talking tough against China, cozying up with Russia, and trying to forge deals in the Middle East. At the same time, he has renounced the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement on climate. We talk about what the next four years could mean for America’s reputation overseas regardless of who wins the election.
The World Is Also Closely Watching the U.S. Election
at 10:30 AM
Joe Biden speaks during a voter mobilization event in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 27, 2020 and President Trump holds a Make America Great Again campaign rally at Lancaster Airport in Lititz, Pennsylvania, October 26, 2020. (JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Ishaan Tharoor, foreign affairs columnist at The Washington Post and author of Today's WorldView, the Post's international politics newsletter
Krassi Twigg, reporter, BBC Monitoring
Sponsored