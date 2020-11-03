The World Is Also Closely Watching the U.S. Election

Americans are highly engaged in this year’s presidential election, and they are not alone. The campaign has riveted people across the globe. Just like at home, President Donald Trump has garnered plenty of critics abroad for his xenophobia, denial of climate change and mistreatment of immigrants, but also some ardent supporters. During the past four years, Trump made a point of talking tough against China, cozying up with Russia, and trying to forge deals in the Middle East. At the same time, he has renounced the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement on climate. We talk about what the next four years could mean for America’s reputation overseas regardless of who wins the election.