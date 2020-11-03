KQED is a proud member of
The World Is Also Closely Watching the U.S. Election
The 2020 election is on track to have the highest voter turnout in more than a century. Morning Edition takes a closer look at how record-setting early voting could affect the results on election night, and at the different scenarios that could determine how quickly election officials can figure out who won.see more
The World Is Also Closely Watching the U.S. Election

Mina Kim
at 10:30 AM
Joe Biden speaks during a voter mobilization event in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 27, 2020 and President Trump holds a Make America Great Again campaign rally at Lancaster Airport in Lititz, Pennsylvania, October 26, 2020. (JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Americans are highly engaged in this year’s presidential election, and they are not alone.  The campaign has riveted people across the globe. Just like at home, President Donald Trump has garnered plenty of critics abroad for his xenophobia, denial of climate change and mistreatment of immigrants, but also some ardent supporters. During the past four years, Trump made a point of talking tough against China, cozying up with Russia, and trying to forge deals in the Middle East. At the same time, he has renounced the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement on climate. We talk about what the next four years could mean for America’s reputation overseas regardless of who wins the election.

Guests:

Ishaan Tharoor, foreign affairs columnist at The Washington Post and author of Today's WorldView, the Post's international politics newsletter

Krassi Twigg, reporter, BBC Monitoring

