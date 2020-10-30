As High Stakes Presidential Election Looms, Anxiety Spikes

Is the presidential election keeping you up at night? Straining your relationships? Maybe even giving you panic attacks? You’re not alone. An American Psychological Association survey found that 70% of adults in the U.S. are finding the election a significant source of stress. That’s a dramatic jump since 2016, and it’s worse for Democrats than Republicans. What are you doing to calm your nerves? And what will you do if the election doesn’t go your way? We’ll get tips on how to manage these times.