Is the presidential election keeping you up at night? Straining your relationships? Maybe even giving you panic attacks? You’re not alone. An American Psychological Association survey found that 70% of adults in the U.S. are finding the election a significant source of stress. That’s a dramatic jump since 2016, and it’s worse for Democrats than Republicans. What are you doing to calm your nerves? And what will you do if the election doesn’t go your way? We’ll get tips on how to manage these times.
As High Stakes Presidential Election Looms, Anxiety Spikes
at 10:00 AM
Staff and supporters listen as former Democratic US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at the New Yorker Hotel after her defeat in the presidential election November 9, 2016 in New York. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Allison Briscoe-Smith, psychologist and director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, The Wright Institute
Farhad Manjoo, opinion columnist, The New York Times
Steven Stosny, relationship therapist and founder, CompassionPower
