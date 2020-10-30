KQED is a proud member of
As High Stakes Presidential Election Looms, Anxiety Spikes
Forum

As High Stakes Presidential Election Looms, Anxiety Spikes

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Staff and supporters listen as former Democratic US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at the New Yorker Hotel after her defeat in the presidential election November 9, 2016 in New York. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Is the presidential election keeping you up at night? Straining your relationships? Maybe even giving you panic attacks? You’re not alone. An American Psychological Association survey found that 70% of adults in the U.S. are finding the election a significant source of stress. That’s a dramatic jump since 2016, and it’s worse for Democrats than Republicans. What are you doing to calm your nerves? And what will you do if the election doesn’t go your way? We’ll get tips on how to manage these times.

Guests:

Allison Briscoe-Smith, psychologist and director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, The Wright Institute

Farhad Manjoo, opinion columnist, The New York Times

Steven Stosny, relationship therapist and founder, CompassionPower

