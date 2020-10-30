San Francisco Public Health Director Grant Colfax

San Francisco has moved very cautiously thus far in the coronavirus pandemic, recently distinguishing itself for being the first California city to reach the “minimal” spread tier on the state’s coded system. And while the Bay Area is reporting the first significant uptick in cases since August, regional numbers are far lower than a growing national outbreak. San Francisco Department of Public Health Director Grant Colfax joins us to discuss his strategy for weathering the upcoming holiday season in a pandemic that’s taking a heavy toll on the city’s economy and shows no sign of slowing down.