Published two decades ago, political scientist Robert Putnam’s bestselling book “Bowling Alone” struck a nerve with its stark warning about loosening social and political cohesion in America. In their new book “The Upswing”, Putnam and co-author Shaylyn Romney Garrett offer solutions for improving civic life in a country beset by COVID-19 and a divisive election. Putnam and Garrett join Forum to talk about the book and share lessons from history about how the U.S. can recover solidarity and a collective national identity.
How Lessons from the Past Can Help Repair Social Trust in the U.S.
at 9:00 AM
The United States Capitol is seen from behind a police barricade on October 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
Guests:
Robert Putnam, political scientist, co-author of "The Upswing: How America Came Together a Century Ago and How We can Do It Again"
Shaylyn Romney Garrett, writer, co-author of "The Upswing: How America Came Together a Century Ago and How We can Do It Again"
