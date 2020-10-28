How Lessons from the Past Can Help Repair Social Trust in the U.S.

The United States Capitol is seen from behind a police barricade on October 16, 2020 in Washington, DC.

The United States Capitol is seen from behind a police barricade on October 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Published two decades ago, political scientist Robert Putnam’s bestselling book “Bowling Alone” struck a nerve with its stark warning about loosening social and political cohesion in America. In their new book “The Upswing”, Putnam and co-author Shaylyn Romney Garrett offer solutions for improving civic life in a country beset by COVID-19 and a divisive election. Putnam and Garrett join Forum to talk about the book and share lessons from history about how the U.S. can recover solidarity and a collective national identity.

Guests:

Robert Putnam , political scientist, co-author of "The Upswing: How America Came Together a Century Ago and How We can Do It Again"

Shaylyn Romney Garrett , writer, co-author of "The Upswing: How America Came Together a Century Ago and How We can Do It Again"