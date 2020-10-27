San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on the Economy, the Pandemic and Housing Homeless People

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo joins us to discuss how his city is faring as the coronavirus pandemic wears on. Last week, the city unveiled the first of three emergency housing projects with 78 rooms to provide shelter for homeless people. Meanwhile, the city emerged as an economic bright spot in September by adding 9,000 jobs, but close to half of the city’s downtown storefronts remain shuttered. Coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County have steadily declined since peaking in late July. About 58 percent of confirmed cases are among Latinos even though that group only makes up 26 percent of the county’s residents. We talk with Liccardo about ongoing efforts to suppress coronavirus, tackle homelessness and rebuild the local economy.