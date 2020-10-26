KQED is a proud member of
New Signs of Foreign Election Interference Concern National Security Experts
All Things Considered
All Things Considered
Forum

New Signs of Foreign Election Interference Concern National Security Experts

Mina Kim
at 10:20 AM
A Voting Center is set up inside the Dorothy Chandler Pavillon at the Music Center, October 22, 2020, in downtown Los Angeles, California. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

New reports of foreign election interference emerged this week when national security officials announced that Iran and Russia obtained voter registration data that could be used to threaten voters and sow discord ahead of the November election. In an advisory Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security further called out Iranian actors for spoofing legitimate media sites to spread misinformation about voter suppression and ballot fraud. But according to The New York Times, security experts say that Russia remains the more dangerous threat to the integrity of the 2020 election. We'll talk to New York Times national security correspondent David Sanger about foreign attempts to influence this November's vote.

Guests:

David Sanger, national security correspondent, The New York Times; author of "The Perfect Weapon: War, Sabotage and Fear in the Cyber Age"

