Journalist Farai Chideya Centers Women of Color's Voices in 'Our Body Politic'

In her new podcast and radio show “Our Body Politic,” journalist Farai Chideya reports on how women of color experience the major political events of today and how they’re impacting those very issues. The show also explores how we might collectively rebuild America in ways that nourish women of color and their communities. Chideya, who is currently Vice President of Journalism at the Ford Foundation and has covered the past six presidential elections for outlets including CNN, NPR and FiveThirtyEight, joins us to talk about her new show.