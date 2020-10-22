Parents of 545 Children Separated at Border Have Not Been Found

Honduran six-year-old Anthony stands during a birthday party at a lagoon on September 9, 2018 in Oakland, California. He and his father Juan fled their country, leaving many family members behind, and crossed the U.S. border in April at a lawful port of entry in Brownsville, Texas seeking asylum. They were soon separated and spent the next 85 days apart in detention. Juan was sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, while his son was sent to a detention shelter New York. They were one of almost 2,600 families separated due to the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy. Juan said it took six weeks from the time of separation until he was able to make a phone call to his son. They were finally reunited in July and are now living in Oakland as their asylum cases are adjudicated. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)