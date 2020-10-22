Three years after the Trump administration began separating migrant parents from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border, lawyers tasked with reuniting the families say they still haven’t been able to find the parents of 545 children. Amidst an uproar over the “zero-tolerance” policy, a federal judge in 2018 ordered the Trump administration to locate parents and children who had been separated. We’ll talk about the continuing effects of Trump’s policy and how the global pandemic is hampering efforts to reunite families.
Parents of 545 Children Separated at Border Have Not Been Found
at 10:20 AM
Honduran six-year-old Anthony stands during a birthday party at a lagoon on September 9, 2018 in Oakland, California. He and his father Juan fled their country, leaving many family members behind, and crossed the U.S. border in April at a lawful port of entry in Brownsville, Texas seeking asylum. They were soon separated and spent the next 85 days apart in detention. Juan was sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, while his son was sent to a detention shelter New York. They were one of almost 2,600 families separated due to the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy. Juan said it took six weeks from the time of separation until he was able to make a phone call to his son. They were finally reunited in July and are now living in Oakland as their asylum cases are adjudicated. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Guests:
Jennifer Nagda, policy director, Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights
Michelle Wiley, reporter, KQED
