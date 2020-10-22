Sen. Feinstein Draws Criticism from Democrats for Role in Supreme Court Hearings

Sen. Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he had a “serious talk” with California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, following last week’s confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Schumer refused to defend the former San Francisco mayor, amid calls from liberal groups for her to step down as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Some on the left have criticized Feinstein for being too accommodating during last week’s controversial hearing, which concluded with her praising Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and hugging him without a mask. We’ll talk with KQED politics correspondent Marisa Lagos about the controversy.