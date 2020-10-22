Food Banks Struggle to Meet Pandemic-Fueled Demand

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley now helps feed about 500,000 people every month -- double what it served before the pandemic. Across the Bay Area, food banks are struggling to keep up with increased demand for food and volunteers. The core Bay Area has lost close to 350,000 jobs during the past year as of September, according to the state Economic Development Department, which has led many more people to rely on food banks. We’ll talk about how food banks are responding in this time of crisis and how you can help.