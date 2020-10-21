More than 33 million Americans have already voted as of Tuesday -- roughly 70% of total 2016 early voting. On Monday, the Supreme Court denied a request by Pennsylvania Republicans to shorten the deadlines for mail-in ballots in the state. We’ll get the national picture on voting from NPR’s Miles Parks and hear how voting systems are handling the record turnout. Then, president and founder of the nonpartisan California Voter Foundation Kim Alexander joins Forum to take your questions on voting. We’ll cover topics like locating and using official ballot drop boxes, voting in-person after applying to vote by mail and correcting a mistake on your ballot.
As Voters Turn Out in Record Numbers, We Take Your Voting Questions
at 10:00 AM
People arrive to cast their votes in the 2020 US elections at the Los Angeles County Registrar in Norwalk, California on October 19, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Miles Parks, reporter covering voting and elections, NPR's Washington Desk
Kim Alexander, president and founder, California Voter Foundation
