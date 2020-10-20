Oakland City Council To Vote on Homeless Encampment Restrictions

The Oakland City Council is set to vote Tuesday on a plan to clear homeless camps in "high sensitivity areas" near schools, businesses, residences and parks. The policy would also set health and safety standards for encampments. City officials say the policy appropriately balances the needs and rights of the unsheltered with those of their neighbors. But advocates for the unhoused say the rules offer no path to permanent housing and would simply push the homeless out of sight into areas with no schools, grocery stores or other essential services. We'll discuss the proposal and its potential impacts if approved.