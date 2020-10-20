The Oakland City Council is set to vote Tuesday on a plan to clear homeless camps in "high sensitivity areas" near schools, businesses, residences and parks. The policy would also set health and safety standards for encampments. City officials say the policy appropriately balances the needs and rights of the unsheltered with those of their neighbors. But advocates for the unhoused say the rules offer no path to permanent housing and would simply push the homeless out of sight into areas with no schools, grocery stores or other essential services. We'll discuss the proposal and its potential impacts if approved.
Oakland City Council To Vote on Homeless Encampment Restrictions
at 9:00 AM
Carroll Fife, the director of the Oakland office for the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment walks outside a homeless encampment in Oakland, California on January 28, 2020. (PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Loren Taylor, member, Oakland City Council
Needa Bee, founder, The Village in Oakland
