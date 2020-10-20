KQED is a proud member of
Election 2020: Mountain View Moves to Keep A Ban on RVs
Forum

Election 2020: Mountain View Moves to Keep A Ban on RVs

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
RVs sit parked on a street across from Google headquarters on May 22, 2019 in Mountain View, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Back in 2019, the city of Mountain View approved a controversial ban of oversized vehicles on narrow streets, citing traffic and safety concerns. Housing advocates, led by former Mountain View mayor Lenny Siegel, responded by amassing enough signatures for a referendum on this November ballot. Measure C seeks to uphold the city’s limit on where and how long oversized vehicles can park. Proponents of the measure say they're concerned about parking issues and waste hazards. Opponents say the measure does nothing to address the issue of homelessness in the heart of Silicon Valley and the sweeping language of the ordinance puts a blanket ban on RVs. We'll break down the arguments for and against Measure C.

Guests:

Adhiti Bandlamudi, Silicon Valley Reporter, KQED News

Lenny Siegel, Mountain View activist and former mayor

Prody Hazarika, Mountain View resident and supporter of the yes on Measure C campaign

