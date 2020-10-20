KQED is a proud member of
Asian American Voters Have Growing Power But Get Little Outreach
Forum

Asian American Voters Have Growing Power But Get Little Outreach

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A multilingual "Vote here" sign is displayed as a woman pushes a stroller out of the voting room at Christ Lutheran Church in Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, on November 6, 2012. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Asian Americans are the fastest growing voting bloc in the country according to Pew Research data. A recent Asian American Voter Survey shows they have strong enthusiasm for this year’s election. Yet, outreach to Asian American voters remains low. The same survey reported that 58 percent of Asian Americans say they received no contact from either Democrats or Republicans this election cycle. In addition to low outreach efforts, a lack of bilingual voting information can discourage turnout for Asian American voters who have limited English proficiency -- especially this year with the increase in mail-in voting. We’ll look at efforts to turn out Asian American voters.

Guests:

EunSook Lee, director, AAPI Civic Engagement Fund

Lanhee Chen, research fellow, Hoover Institution; former policy director for Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign

Karthick Ramakrishnan, professor of political science and public policy, UC Riverside; founder and director, AAPI Data

