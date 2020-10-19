Reporter Jim Tankersley on the Economy and Election 2020

No matter which party prevails in November, the next president will inherit an economy in shambles, with the latest jobs report showing nearly 900,000 weekly unemployment claims - the highest number since August. President Trump has been vague about his economic plan, but vows to cut taxes for the middle class, impose tariffs on companies that move abroad and to repeal Obamacare. Joe Biden, on the other hand, has proposed raising taxes on those earning more than $400,000 per year, making four-year public colleges and universities tuition-free for families making less than $125,000 per year and a $2 trillion plan to combat climate change. Jim Tankersley, tax and economics reporter for The New York Times, joins Forum to discuss the candidates’ economic plans, where we stand with COVID relief, and the latest updates on Trump’s taxes.