Reporter Jim Tankersley on the Economy and Election 2020
At Thursday night’s town hall, President Trump denied knowing about QAnon, the cult theory that has cast him in a central role in the war against an international conspiracy. Host Marco Werman speaks with Anna-Sophie Harling, managing director for Newsguard in Europe about QAnon, the Trump lore and how it is taking hold in countries well beyond the U.S.see more
Forum

Reporter Jim Tankersley on the Economy and Election 2020

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden squaring off during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. (JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

No matter which party prevails in November, the next president will inherit an economy in shambles, with the latest jobs report showing nearly 900,000 weekly unemployment claims - the highest number since August. President Trump has been vague about his economic plan, but vows to cut taxes for the middle class, impose tariffs on companies that move abroad and to repeal Obamacare. Joe Biden, on the other hand, has proposed raising taxes on those earning more than $400,000 per year, making four-year public colleges and universities tuition-free for families making less than $125,000 per year and a $2 trillion plan to combat climate change. Jim Tankersley, tax and economics reporter for The New York Times, joins Forum to discuss the candidates’ economic plans, where we stand with COVID relief, and the latest updates on Trump’s taxes.

Guests:

Jim Tankersley, economics and tax policy reporter, The New York Times; author, “The Riches of This Land: The Untold, True Story of America's Middle Class”

