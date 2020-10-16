KQED is a proud member of
As some Bay Area Schools Reopen, Many Others Stay Shuttered
Forum

As some Bay Area Schools Reopen, Many Others Stay Shuttered

Michael Krasny
at 9:20 AM
Chairs, desk and other school furniture is stacked outside a classroom at a public elementary school in Glendale, California just north of Los Angeles, August 17, 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Public schools in San Francisco and Alameda county remain closed for in- person learning while some school districts in Marin and Santa Clara county have opened to students. We’ll discuss why counties and school districts with similar rates of Covid are adopting different approaches to reopening and we’ll look at the challenges facing Bay Area schools as they plan to reopen.  And we want to hear from parents, students and teachers. How do you feel about how your school district has handled the pandemic? Are you comfortable with returning to school? If not, what would you like to see before you or your child heads back?

Guests:

Jill Tucker, K-12 education reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

